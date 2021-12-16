MEET NEWLY APPOINTED ERB BOARD MEMBER, NOEL NKHOMA

Noel Nkhoma is the founder of Betternow Finance Company (BFC), one of the leading financial services providers in Zambia. He is a career banker with a wealth of experience spanning over 29 years in the banking and financial services industry.

He worked for Finance Bank (now Atlas Mara) where he held senior positions such as Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Director of Operations and Executive Director – Corporate & Institutional Banking.

Nkhoma schooled at Munali Secondary School and he holds an MBA degree in International Management and Economics from the Royal Holloway (University of London), United Kingdom.

He also holds a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration from the West London College (UK) and in 2015, he was conferred as a Fellow of the Association of Business Executives, United Kingdom.

Nkhoma has also served as President of the Economics Association of Zambia, Non-Executive Director of ZESCO Limited, Zambia Daily Mail and the National Sports Council of Zambia.

At the inception of the Financial Sector Development Plan (FSDP), Nkhoma was the first Chairperson of the Macro-economics Working Group during which period milestone reforms in the finance and banking sector were achieved leading to the amendment of the Banking and Financial Services Act (BFSA).

To pass time, Nkhoma enjoys playing golf and last year the corporate guru was overwhelmingly elected Lusaka Golf Club president.