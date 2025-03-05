MEET OUR NEW AND POWERFUL MEDIA TEAM
By The Director, Wagon Media
We are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to the newly appointed members of the UPND team!
Our New Team Members
– Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP: Deputy Party Spokesperson
Hon. Elvis Nkandu, a vocal advocate for the party’s ideals, brings his expertise to the role.
– Mark Simuuwe: Media Director
Mark Simuuwe has been instrumental in shaping the party’s media strategy and will continue to drive innovation in this space.
– Cheelo Katambo: Deputy Media Director
Cheelo Katambo continues in his position, recognized for his hard work and dedication to the party and the president.
– Sikwindi Situlaa: Deputy Media Director
Sikwindi Situlaa brings a wealth of experience in media and communications, further strengthening our team.
– Oliver Shalala: UPND Consultant
Oliver Shalala, a trusted advisor to the party, joins our team, offering valuable insights and expertise.
WAGON MEDIA