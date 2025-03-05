MEET OUR NEW AND POWERFUL MEDIA TEAM



By The Director, Wagon Media



We are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to the newly appointed members of the UPND team!





Our New Team Members

– Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP: Deputy Party Spokesperson

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, a vocal advocate for the party’s ideals, brings his expertise to the role.



– Mark Simuuwe: Media Director

Mark Simuuwe has been instrumental in shaping the party’s media strategy and will continue to drive innovation in this space.

– Cheelo Katambo: Deputy Media Director

Cheelo Katambo continues in his position, recognized for his hard work and dedication to the party and the president.



– Sikwindi Situlaa: Deputy Media Director

Sikwindi Situlaa brings a wealth of experience in media and communications, further strengthening our team.



– Oliver Shalala: UPND Consultant

Oliver Shalala, a trusted advisor to the party, joins our team, offering valuable insights and expertise.



WAGON MEDIA