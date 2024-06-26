Meet the 17-year-old Somalian footballer who retired to marry only to be dumped by partner

Somali youth Abdihafid Mohamed Abdi has announced his retirement from football at the request of his fiancée.

Reports by SomaliAthlete suggest that Abdi announced his decision on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The report suggests that Abdi’s surprise retirement was the only condition for him to marry his fiancée.

In a twisted turn of events, the report further indicates that Abdi’s fiancée broke up with him after his retirement announcement went viral and sparked public outrage.

Abdi, who plays for the Somalia Premier League side Elman, is rated as the biggest talent in Somali football after leading the country to win the 2022 CECAFA U17 and being named the tournament’s best player.

He also led Somalia to the 2023 U-17 AFCON final in Algeria, but he missed the game after failing the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.