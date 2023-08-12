Meet the billionaire who takes 111 pills every day in a bid to live forever

An extremely wealthy tech guru who wants to “live forever” has shared how he modified his demanding daily schedule to make it last as long as possible.

Bryan Johnson, 45, a California-based tech mogul who sold his business Braintree Venmo to PayPal for $800 million nearly 10 years ago made some shocking revelations in an interview

He holds the belief that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, refraining from eating after 11am and consuming 111 pills are the essential components for achieving eternal youth.

The mogul added that his main goal in the 21st century is to ‘not die’ and he does anything possible to extend life, which has included injecting his 17-year-old son’s plasma.

‘I’m revolting against the culture of death,’ he said on the podcast.

‘I was born to introduce this new idea to humanity,’ he told Dragon’s Den star Steven.

In the 21st Century, the only goal is not to die. It’s the rallying cry for the 21st Century, those two words: “Don’t die”,’ he added.

Speaking this week, he also revealed how being born Mormon and struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts led to his success now, but said that he worries that not looking after himself earlier in life could have caused damage.