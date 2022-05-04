Meet the man of God who wanted to be like Jesus; he almost died fasting for 40 days and 40 nights

A student identified as Ikechukwu Oke, has been hospitalised after allegedly engaging in fasting and praying for 41 days.

The hospitalized student’s schoolmate said he engaged in the 41-day fast because of the challenges his family has been facing lately.

Christian Nwaokpa told Punch “as it stands now, men of goodwill and ambassadors are on the way conveying him to the Accident and Emergency Ward in Federal Teaching Hospital.”