MEET THE NEW KCM PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR CELINE NAIR

CHINGOLA, 9th May 2022: I wish to inform the public that Ms Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator (PL) of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) following her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia.

Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

She was Principal Legal Officer Ministry of Justice and Board Member at Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority.

She is also former Company Secretary at Standard Chartered Bank.

For any clarifications, call KCM Corporate Affairs General Manager Shapi Shachinda on +260978 871958.

Issued by Enock Mponda

Acting Chief Executive Officer – KCM