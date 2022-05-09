MEET THE NEW KCM PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR CELINE NAIR
CHINGOLA, 9th May 2022: I wish to inform the public that Ms Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator (PL) of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) following her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia.
Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.
She was Principal Legal Officer Ministry of Justice and Board Member at Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority.
She is also former Company Secretary at Standard Chartered Bank.
For any clarifications, call KCM Corporate Affairs General Manager Shapi Shachinda on +260978 871958.
Issued by Enock Mponda
Acting Chief Executive Officer – KCM
Could this be a prelude to a Vedanta take over? You have HH and Co. trusting one Nair more than any black Zambian as provisional liquidator. Why? It looks like for UPND all black Zambians are untrustworthy. Therefore, it is better to have one Nair be provisional liquidator because such a one cannot be found to be wanting. I look forward to a time in my life time when a black of Zambian descent will be provisional liquidator of a mine in India.
Better than the thief milingo. Good move.
Hmmmm why this Indian again?? Why didn’t you appoint An indeginous Zambian sure??
I am suspicious as well. I have no evidence but based on lots and lots of experience, Indians know how to operate wako-ni-wako. On the other hand we have to be honest & acknowledge that our own have failed us time and time again. Difficult choice & decision to make.