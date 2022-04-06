Meet Nadège Imbabazi Karemera. The woman behind President Paul Kagame’s photos that we saw during his state visit in zambia. She is the official photographer of the Rwandan President.She does not have a Facebook fan page by the way.

Go Girl . 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

official photographer of the Rwandan President

Rwandan Presidential Photographer 🤔 deserves an award 🏅 🙌

Rwanda Pictures; PK; Blue suit, blue shirt, blue tie, HH; Blue suit, white shirt, red tie.

Zambian Pictures; PK;Black Suit, Grey Shirt, black tie, HH; Black suit, white shirt, red tie.

  1. Kagame recognises and has long appreciated the added value of women at their jobs. He puts many so called progressives to shame. Elsewhere a presidential photographer has to be male because seemingly women can’t kneel, run, squat, lie down, or climb to get good angle shots!!! Stereotyping at its best. Uluse!

