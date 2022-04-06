Home politics UPND Meet the person behind President Paul Kagame’s photos in Zambia politicsPFPhotosUPND Meet the person behind President Paul Kagame’s photos in Zambia April 6, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Meet Nadège Imbabazi Karemera. The woman behind President Paul Kagame’s photos that we saw during his state visit in zambia. She is the official photographer of the Rwandan President.She does not have a Facebook fan page by the way. Go Girl . 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 official photographer of the Rwandan President Rwandan Presidential Photographer 🤔 deserves an award 🏅 🙌 Rwanda Pictures; PK; Blue suit, blue shirt, blue tie, HH; Blue suit, white shirt, red tie. Zambian Pictures; PK;Black Suit, Grey Shirt, black tie, HH; Black suit, white shirt, red tie. 1 COMMENT Kagame recognises and has long appreciated the added value of women at their jobs. He puts many so called progressives to shame. Elsewhere a presidential photographer has to be male because seemingly women can’t kneel, run, squat, lie down, or climb to get good angle shots!!! Stereotyping at its best. Uluse! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Kagame recognises and has long appreciated the added value of women at their jobs. He puts many so called progressives to shame. Elsewhere a presidential photographer has to be male because seemingly women can’t kneel, run, squat, lie down, or climb to get good angle shots!!! Stereotyping at its best. Uluse!