Meet up with Mnangagwa and make peace, Mbita Chitala urges Hichilema

Meet up with Mnangagwa and make peace, Chitala urges Hichilema

Zambia’s former ambassador to Libya Dr Mbita Chitala has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to meet up with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa to make peace, following the ire that has been directed at the Zambian President from that country’s ruling ZANU-PF that he supported the opposition.

Speaking with Daily Revelation media, Dr Chitala said sending Foreign Affairs minister Stanley Kakubo to represent him at the inauguration of President Mnangagwa was not enough as “they have to meet one on one themselves, President Mnangagwa and our President, they have to meet they are brothers.”

He said there was no substitute for talking, saying he has seen the allegations that the Zimbabweans have levelled against leaders in Zambia.

“I have seen the accusations that have been levelled against us as having funded the other party with US$400,000 and so on. That is not good. That is not in our interest at all,” Dr Chitala said. “We should never do things like that in the geopolitics of our region, where you appear like you are dividing a country. We should never do things like that. These are taboos in international relations and we hope that this chapter has passed and they harmonise and talk… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/meet-up-with-mnangagwa-and-make-peace-chitala-urges-hichilema/