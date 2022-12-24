Megan Thee Stallion: Five Things You Should Know About Tory Lanez’s Conviction

Canadian rapper, Daystar Peterson popularly known as Tory Lanez, has been found guilty of shooting American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, in 2020 follow an argument about their romantic entanglements and respective careers.

According to New York Times, the incident became the subject of speculation and gossip on social media and in songs.

Below are five things you should know about his conviction:

1. Lanez was convicted of three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

2. He faces more than 20 years in prison and could be deported.

3. Jurors reached a verdict after about seven hours of deliberation across two days, following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks.

4. Lanez, who had been free on bail during the trial was immediately taken into custody after conviction.

5. He is due to be sentenced on January 27.