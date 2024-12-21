Megan Thee Stallion Petitions Court To Stop Tory Lanez From Harassing Her

Songstress Megan Thee Stallion wants more protection as her nemesis, Tory Lanez, continues to serve his jail term.

The Cobra performer is said to have filed a restraining order on Tuesday, December 17, requesting the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent Tory Lanez (aka Daystar Peterson) from “orchestrating harassment” against her through third parties while in prison.

Court documents, available to some news outlets, allege that Tory Lanez has been harassing Megan from prison through social media and utilizing third parties. It is, however, not clear what the court intends to do with the latest petition.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion premiered her much-anticipated project, Megan: In Her Own Words at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The film tells the behind-the-scenes story of the singer’s rise to fame. It also provides some insight into her life at the time the Tory Lanez shooting case was being heard in court.

In her speech at the premiere, Megan thanked her fans and her parents for their unflinching support.

“…I want to thank every one of you for coming to the premiere of my documentary. Your support means the world to me. And this process has been years in the making,” she stated.

She added that though her mother had warned her not to talk about herself, she (Megan) felt it was the right moment to let the world hear her story.

Praising the documentary team, she said, “To have somebody follow you around all day, every day, and recording your most intimate moments, even when you don’t want them to, has been such an insane experience.”

The rapper also explained her decision to make the documentary. “I started to watch a lot of people dehumanize me, and a lot of people were trying to take control of my narrative and tell my story, so that’s why I even agreed to do the documentary in the first place,” she noted.