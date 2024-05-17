Meghan Markle Gets Crowned As Honorary Princess In Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Nigeria last Friday for a three-day visit with the couple’s first engagement happening at the school that their Archwell Foundation supports, Lightway Academy.

Following their arrival in the African country, Meghan and Harry proceeded to attend some functions and engagements, frequently exchanging pleasantries with spectators and admirers.

Meghan apparently left quite an impression, as many have dubbed the Duchess their “new princess.”

Meghan received even more honors on Sunday, including the title of Ada Mazi—a term of respect that translates to “daughter of an aristocrat”—from the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom.

The three monarchs that participated in the unique ritual were His Eminence Engr. Eberechukwu Oji, Eze Aro of the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, and the Great Olu of the Warri Kingdom.

One person gushed over the significance of the honor on X:

“Are any of you even aware of what’s happening here? Oh my, how wonderful it is! Three Kings traveled to Lagos from their kingdoms to honor and accustom Meghan to royalty! She is currently a legitimate princess of Nigeria. Ada Mazi is the Omu of the Ancient Kingdom of Arochukwu. There are levels to this!!”

Another wrote, “Please excuse me; I beg your pardon.” Four monarchs were there. The Oluwo of Iwo gave Harry and Meghan their Aso Oke and the exquisite coral beads they were wearing. Nigeria has spoken; we love you, Princess Meghan!”

A third person noted, “Nigeria truly loved her so much that they gave her a royal title.” Officially, she is a Nigerian princess. Princess Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is Her Royal Highness.”

Meghan has previously disclosed that her DNA revealed Nigerian ancestry from an ancestral DNA test. Meghan stated in 2022 that she was taken aback to learn, after the test, that she is 43% Nigerian.