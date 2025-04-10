Meghan Markle reacts to Trump’s global tariffs on her As Ever products

Meghan Markle remains unfazed by the potential impact of former President Donald Trump’s newly announced global tariffs on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The brand’s debut collection of eight products launched on April 2—the same day Trump’s administration revealed plans for a 10% baseline tariff on imported goods.

While items from other partners, including China and the EU, will face higher tariffs after being accused of unfair trade practices, Markle appears confident her venture won’t be affected.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, told Fortune on April 7 that she doesn’t expect President Trump’s global tariffs to impact her lifestyle brand, As Ever. “At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S.,” she told the outlet.

“But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable,” she said. “I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy.”

Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, saw its first collection sell out in under an hour.

The launch included products like raspberry spread, wildflower honey, herbal tea, and baking mixes, priced between $12 and $28.

Currently shipping across all 50 U.S. states, the brand plans to expand internationally. In a March interview with PEOPLE, Meghan discussed her entrepreneurial journey and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

“There were tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real-time,” the Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE of creating the collection. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”