Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 5 years 

Meghan Markle has officially returned to Instagram after 5 years away from the social media platform.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her personal account on New Year’s Day with a video captured by her husband Prince Harry on a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

In the video, Markle, 43, is seen running barefoot toward the waves, her back to the camera. She stops to trace “2025” in the sand before giggling and jogging away.

Meghan Markle disabled comments on the post but received “likes” from celebrity friends including Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France.

In August 2023, Page Six reported that Markle secured the handle @meghan for her Instagram return.

Just hours after creating the account Meghan racked up over 590,000 followers. She has not yet followed any account.

Her profile photo is black-and-white, featuring her smiling with her hair down.

In an earlier interview with The Cut, Markle teased her return to the platform, saying, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram.”

Meghan’s personal reentry to Instagram comes nearly five years after the final post on her and Harry’s now-inactive joint account, @sussexroyal, shared in March 2020.

Markle had previously deactivated her personal accounts in January 2018 following her engagement to Harry.

