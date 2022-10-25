Meghan Markle Reveals She’s 43% Nigerian 

Meghan Markle has revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

The Duchess of Sussex disclosed this on the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

While having a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and professor Emily Bernards, the Duchess of Sussex told listeners that she took a genealogy test which revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago,” Meghan explains, as her guests eagerly ask her to share what the results entailed.

The Duchess then proudly says “I’m 43% Nigerian” to the shock of Ziwe, who shouts “No way!”.

Ziwe, who is Nigerian-American, then asks: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex then tells her listeners: “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

After absorbing the bombshell revelation, Nigerian-American Ziwe continues to joke that the Duchess looks like “her aunt Ouzo” in a heart-warming clip between the pair.