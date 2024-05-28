Meghan Markle’s engagement ring beats Princess Diana’s as world’s most-searched

Astudy by jewelry experts at Ramsdens Jewellery has revealed that Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is the world’s most-searched celebrity engagement ring, attracting double the search traffic of her late mother-in-law’s ring.

The study analyzed global search volumes for engagement rings of prominent celebrities who are or have been engaged, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The search centered on the least to the most searched rings to arrive at the celebrity engagement ring that commands massive traffic.

Jewellery experts ranked the world’s most popular celebrity engagement rings by the search volume with Markle’s topping the list at an impressive 51,283 monthly searches. Designed by Prince Harry, the ring features a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana and two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection.

In second place is Princess Diana’s engagement ring, garnering 22,100 searches per month. Princess Diana’s ring is an iconic 12-carat blue oval sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds and set in white gold. It remains one of the most famous engagement rings worldwide.

However, lower in the rankings is Kate Middleton’s ring, which belonged to Diana, coming in at 9th place. Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly ranks third with 16,825 monthly searches.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown’s ring is fourth with 14,358 searches, and Hailey Bieber’s ring from Justin Bieber takes fifth place with 11,817 searches per month.