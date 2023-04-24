Meghan ‘sent a letter to King Charles regarding concerns about racism in the royal family’

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex wrote to King Charles to voice her concern over unconscious racism among the royal family.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Meghan sent the letter after making an appearance with Prince Harry on the Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.

The shocking interview brought the monarchy to its knees when she revealed that a member of the royal family had made assumptions about the skin tone of their pregnant boy.

A source told the newspaper her exchange with Charles, believed to be the only senior royal to reach out in the wake of it, is part of the reason she will not be attending the coronation.

They claim Meghan feels she has not received a satisfactory response to her concerns.

The paper reports that her letter was sent in response to one from Charles, then Prince of Wales, in which he expressed his sadness over the split within the family.

The letters are also said to make clear the identity of the senior royal who made the comment, with both parties acknowledging the remark was not made maliciously, according to the paper.

Since the Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry has denied that the couple accused members of the royal family of being racist.

In an exchange during an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV in January to promote his memoir Spare, the presenter said ‘in the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism’.

Harry responded by saying ‘no I didn’t’, adding: ‘The British press said that.’

After Bradby said the duchess claimed troubling comments were made about Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: ‘There was – there was concern about his skin colour.’

Asked if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: ‘I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.’

He continued: ‘The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

‘But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.’

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his Netflix documentary and autobiography, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort being crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Meghan will not travel to the UK and instead stay in the US with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The news ended months of ‘Will they? Won’t they?’ speculation about whether they would show up to the King’s big day, but still saw Meghan accused of snubbing the monarch and the royal family.

May 6 is Archie’s fourth birthday, and the youngster’s celebrations played a part in the duchess’s decision to remain in the US, sources said.