Melinda Gates has responded to her ex-husband Bill Gates’s comments about their divorce.

Earlier this year, the Microsoft founder named his divorce from Melinda after 27 years as “the mistake he most regrets.”

In an interview with Elle for its 2025 Women of Impact issue published on Monday, Melinda was asked about her ex-husband’s remarks.

The publication noted that she rolled her eyes at the question and added, “Look, divorces are painful, and it’s not something I would wish on any family.”

The philanthropist—who shares kids Jennifer Gates Nassar, 28, Rory Gates, 25, and Phoebe Gates, 22, with the Microsoft cofounder—added that leaving her marriage was one of the most difficult, but important things that she’s done in her life.

During his interview with The Times earlier this year, Bill said that the “top of the list” in terms of his biggest mistakes was his divorce. “There are others, but none that matter,” he said. “The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.”

Still, Bill said that he and his ex have stayed on good terms, and “see each other” often.

He didn’t go into any details about what triggered the divorce in the interview, though he admitted in 2021 that he had an affair with an employee during the marriage.