MEN ABUSING HERBS TO MAINTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AS 18 DIE FROM THE SAME

By Omenty Kabombeka

A Traditional Leader of Chikanta Village in Kalomo District has expressed concern over the alleged use of herbs by some young men in his village in an effort to prevent their wives from being unfaithful.

Mweebo Senior Headman Clever Simapango tells Byta FM Zambia News that the herb, locally known as Lunyoka, is poisonous to whoever tries to sleep with a woman who it has been used on.

He therefore cautions men in his village to desist from sleeping with married women, saying there is no way of identifying which woman the herb has been used on.

And Mweebo Vice Headman Bruno Munsaka says elderly people have so far identified about 18 related death suspected to be caused by the herb.

Munsaka adds that the herb has its own effects to the reproductive organs of a woman who it has been used on.

He has since appealed to residents of Mweebo to desist from the practice, saying it complicates people’s lives.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9