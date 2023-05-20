Men Are Wired To Cheat, Says 2Baba

Singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has said that men are genetically programmed to cheat on their partners.

He said this during season 2 of a reality TV show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which premiered on Friday.

The singer said, “Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hll. Maybe he is somewhere, his d*k would just decide to do something else.

“He will fk, but he won’t even give a fk about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t.“

His wife, Annie, who is also a cast on the show, asked him if what he said was on a general basis or based on what he believed in.

The singer, however, stated that his opinion was based on his beliefs.