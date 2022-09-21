Men In Smunzele On Rampage Over Using Sexual Boosters – Siminzele

By Michael Nyumbu

A Resident of Choma`s Simunzele area has bemoaned the rampant usage of sexual boosters by men in the area.

Shadrick Siminzele says in a bid to last long in bed and satisfy their women and concubines some men have resorted to depend on traditional sexual boosters locally known as vumbula bulo.

Simunzele tells Byta FM News that the trend is not only common among the young population but also the adult population who get the herbal medicine from traditional healers and elders.

He explains that the trend is very worrying as the long term effect still remains unknown and the usage remains a competition amongst the men especially about who lasts longer in bed.

And derrick Munkombwe from the same village says most users of sexual boosters in the village are those with more than one sexual pattern with the aim of being sexual champions.

He worries that the adverse effect of the traditional sexual boosters may not be established currently but users in the long term complain of a failed election in the absence of the boosters.