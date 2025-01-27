Men must remain men and women must remain women – Ruto backs Trump

Kenyan President William Ruto has voiced his support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that the U.S. government will officially recognize only two genders—male and female.

Speaking on Sunday, January 26, 2025, after a church service at the Global Cathedral in Nairobi, President Ruto commended the policy shift, which aligns with Kenya’s cultural and religious values. Ruto stated that the move to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs supporting other gender identities resonates with Kenyan beliefs.

“We are very proud, contrary to what has been happening in the past, this year we got some very welcomed developments from the United States as a leading democracy. Their policy direction supports what we believe in—that boys must remain boys, men must remain men, and women must remain women and girls must remain girls,” Ruto said.

He emphasized that the recognition of only two genders aligns with biblical teachings and Kenya’s traditions. “We thank God that this year, the very first news from the United States in the new administration is to confirm what the Bible says, what our faith believes in, and what our tradition is firmly grounded on,” Ruto added.

Following his inauguration, President Donald Trump wasted no time in overturning policies established by his predecessor, Joe Biden. These included directives aimed at preventing discrimination based on gender identity and promoting transgender rights.