MEN SHOULD ALSO STOP WEARING THOSE TIGHT AND SMALL TROUSERS AND SLIM SHIRTS- DORA SILIYA

Siliya defends Masebo’s bareack dress in Parliament

MEN, stop wearing slim fits as you also make us feel the hot temperature, stop being mediocre and leave [Silvia] Masebo alone, says former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya.

And NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga has condemned Chilubi PF member of parliament Mulenga Fube’s comment on Masebo’s outfit in Parliament, saying the point of order was meant to reduce women MPs to sex objects for m ….

» Read full story @ diggers.news