MEN’S NETWORK DISMAYED BY ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER PRESIDENT ‘S REMARK THAT ‘WOMEN SHOULD INCREASE THE POPULATION”.



4th SEPTEMBER, 2024.



The Men’ s Network for Gender and Development feels remarks attributed to Zambia Must Prosper president, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, urging women to increase the population are very disappointing.



The remarks by Mr Bwalya as a political leader are not only disappointing but also retrogressive and a subtraction to the advancement of gender equality. It is very unfortunate that women should be looked down upon as tools for child bearing.



While we appreciate his pronouncement to have more women in political decision-making positions , we do not agree with his assertion that women should be stereotyped for reproduction because the world has advanced to look at women as partners in governance and development.



Well as an organization that works with men and boys for the advancement of gender equality, we therefore back calls by NGOCC that Mr Fube should retract his words and apologize to the women of Zambia.



We also would like to state that Mens Network is keeping a close eye on male political leaders who have a tendency of using stereotype, abusive or demeaning language against women that their names will be entered into our data base for future reference to prevent such leaders from entering public service.



Nelson Banda

NATIONAL COORDINATOR