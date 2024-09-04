MEN’S NETWORK DISMAYED BY ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER PRESIDENT ‘S REMARK THAT ‘WOMEN SHOULD INCREASE THE POPULATION”

4th SEPTEMBER, 2024.

The Men’ s Network for Gender and Development feels remarks attributed to Zambia Must Prosper  president, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, urging women to increase the population are very disappointing.

The remarks by Mr Bwalya as a political leader are not only disappointing but also retrogressive and a  subtraction to the advancement of gender equality. It is very unfortunate that women should be looked down upon as tools for child bearing.

While we  appreciate  his  pronouncement to have  more women in political  decision-making positions , we do not agree with his assertion that women should be  stereotyped for reproduction because the world has advanced to look at women as  partners in governance and development.

Well as an organization that works with men and boys for the advancement of gender equality, we therefore  back calls  by NGOCC that  Mr Fube  should retract his words and apologize to the women of Zambia.

We also would like  to state that Mens Network is keeping  a close eye  on  male  political leaders  who have a tendency  of using  stereotype, abusive or  demeaning language against  women that their  names will be entered into our  data base for future reference to prevent such leaders  from  entering public service.

Nelson Banda
NATIONAL COORDINATOR

  2. For once, KBF is right. Zambia’s population is too low. If we donot procreate at a faster rate, foreigners will come and fill the void. It is happening in Europe.

    This NGO has nothing better to talk about. How else are you going to increase the population if women donot get in the family way?

