MENTALLY CHALLENGED MAN MURDERS HIS 41 YEAR OLD MOTHER

A 23-year-old man of Mumbwa who is living with a mental disorder has allegedly murdered his 41-year-old mother in cold blood.

Padawa Kaunda is believed to have become violent when his mental disorder manifested, leading him to kill his mother Priscar Mubanga.

Padawa then sat next to the corpse of his mother while holding an axe.

The suspect is also believed to have in the process of killing his mother, also beaten his six-year-old sister into an unconscious state.

Central Province police commissioner David Chileshe said the body of the deceased has since been placed in the mortuary, while the juvenile victim is receiving hospital treatment.

“Brief facts of the matter were that the suspect was believed to be mentally disturbed and became violent when the mental disorder manifested. Unfortunately on the material day when he became hostile, some of the relatives of the victim ran away to call for help,”

“When help arrived, the suspect had already killed his mother and was found sitted next to the corpse with a metal pick axe next to him while his sister young female Froster Chimoba aged six was lying unconscious believed to have been beaten by the suspect,” he said.