Oscar Chavula writes;
When ” President” Muliokela was touring studios it was a light moment… And people laughed! Now it’s a fully blown mental health issue!
I have resisted to comment on the Mercy story for the longest of time, initially I thought people will catch on with the joke but alas, we are so gullible as a people we don’t know that when music stops playing we should stop dancing!
Mercy has a mental illness needing attention urgently. It’s not a joke anymore, those perpetuating her Studio tours are only hurting her in the long run. .
DNA is an irrelevance. You may not like him much as a man, but you won’t find the bulldozer in there either! Get her real help instead of entertaining her illness shrouded in fantasy she needs it like yesterday!
That has been my observation as well