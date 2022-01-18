Oscar Chavula writes;

When ” President” Muliokela was touring studios it was a light moment… And people laughed! Now it’s a fully blown mental health issue!

I have resisted to comment on the Mercy story for the longest of time, initially I thought people will catch on with the joke but alas, we are so gullible as a people we don’t know that when music stops playing we should stop dancing!

Mercy has a mental illness needing attention urgently. It’s not a joke anymore, those perpetuating her Studio tours are only hurting her in the long run. .

DNA is an irrelevance. You may not like him much as a man, but you won’t find the bulldozer in there either! Get her real help instead of entertaining her illness shrouded in fantasy she needs it like yesterday!