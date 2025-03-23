MERIT OVER AGE AND GENDER: A CALL FOR CAPABLE LEADERSHIP



Lusaka… Sunday March 23, 2025



In a thought-provoking statement, prominent analyst Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe has emphasized the importance of meritocracy over age or gender when it comes to leadership and representation.





Speaking on the issue, Kapumpe referenced Cristiano Ronaldo’s stance on maintaining his place in the national football team despite calls for him to step aside for younger players.



Ronaldo firmly argued that youth alone should not guarantee a spot on the team, asserting that positions should be earned through merit, skill, and intelligence.





Mr Kapumpe echoed this sentiment, aligning with sentiments expressed by Hon. Given Katuta, who suggested that older individuals should defend their positions against younger contenders.



According to Kapumpe, this competitive approach ensures that only the most capable and deserving young individuals rise to leadership roles based on hard work and effectiveness.





He stressed the importance of focusing on capabilities rather than superficial factors such as age or gender.



“Simply handing opportunities to younger individuals or women without considering their abilities can be counterproductive,” Kapumpe stated.





He argued that electing leaders based on skills and merit is crucial for fostering a more inclusive and effective leadership landscape.



By recognizing and rewarding exceptional individuals regardless of age or background, society can create a leadership framework capable of delivering meaningful results.





However, Kapumpe did not shy away from addressing the issue of long-term political careers.



In a candid remark, he urged older politicians who have spent decades in office to consider retirement.





“Fifty years in politics — gentlemen, go spend time with your grandchildren. Life is not just about work,” he quipped.