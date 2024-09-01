Former Zambian President Sends Chilling Message to Government Workers



Wilhelm van der Merwe

Kimberleynews@24/7



Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu led one of the most ruthless and brutal regimes in the country’s history, drawing comparisons to the notorious rule of Haiti’s late President Baby Doc Duvalier. Under Lungu’s administration, a paramilitary force, akin to Duvalier’s Tonton Macoutes, operated outside the regular military and police forces, terrorizing the population.



Lungu’s political thugs, who adopted military ranks with titles such as generals and commanders, were responsible for suppressing political dissent and eliminating any perceived threats to his regime. They engaged in widespread corruption, extortion, smuggling, and blackmail, leaving a legacy that continues to affect Zambian politics and society today.



Recently, Lungu issued an eerie warning to government workers during a rally in the northern region of Zambia. He threatened to visit them in their homes if they failed to do his bidding should he return to power. This statement has reignited memories of the trauma experienced during his presidency.



During Lungu’s time in office, the nation was shaken by a series of mysterious gassing incidents, where hundreds of citizens died after being exposed to an unknown toxic substance in homes, schools, and government offices. This was followed by unexplained fires that destroyed trading centers in townships and business districts.



His thugs also attacked churches and graveyards, assaulting worshippers and mourners alike. His recent threats against government workers, who constitute the majority of Zambia’s labor force, have been taken seriously by many citizens.



Lungu’s family, including his wife, are frequent attendees of court sessions, facing numerous charges related to extortion and the illegal acquisition of properties. Lungu has claimed that his return to politics is motivated by a desire to protect his family.



Many political experts believe this is the reason behind his ominous warning to government workers, many of whom are witnesses in these cases.