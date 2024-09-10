Message to the UKA Council of Presidents (COP) and its Chairman of the Alliance state counsel Sakwiba skota :

We note with concern the selective condemnation by Sakwiba Sikota. When Saboi hurled insults and made derogatory remarks about PF and President Edgar Lungu, Sakwiba remained silent. However, when Sean presented a well-reasoned analysis, Sakwiba was quick to condemn him.

This blatant hypocrisy undermines the unity and credibility of UKA. We urge Sakwiba to address the disrespect shown by Saboi towards President Lungu and his party with the same fervor he has displayed towards Sean. If UKA is truly united, let Sakwiba demonstrate leadership and consistency in addressing reckless and disrespectful behavior within the alliance.

– Ibrahim Kabwe mwamba

– Political youth activist

– Member of the African youth parliament.

– SASYDA PRESIDENT