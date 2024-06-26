Messi displays birthday cake during celebration with Argentina teammates

Lionel Messi recently marked his 37th birthday while participating in the Copa America tournament.

During his time away on international duty, he shared a jovial moment with his teammates, posing alongside a birthday cake in a photo posted on Instagram.

Among those present to celebrate with him were Cristian Romero, Rodrigo de Paul, and veteran players Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi.

Earlier, Messi received a generous gift of a large bottle of Argentinean wine from Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

As he aims for Copa America success, Messi and the Argentine national team kicked off their campaign with a strong 2-0 victory over Canada in the group stage.

Messi said in his caption: “Thank you so much for all the greetings and congratulations!! Another year that coincides with my birthday being with the National Team… So celebrating a little bit more and we keep getting ready for our next game. Hugs!”

While Lionel Messi celebrated his 37th birthday amidst Copa America duties, he isn’t the eldest member of Argentina’s squad. Franco Armani, the backup goalkeeper, holds that distinction, having turned 37 last October.

Next in their Copa America journey, Argentina faces Chile on June 25, following a modest start with a 0-0 draw against Peru.

Messi and his teammates aim for a stronger performance after securing a hard-fought victory over Canada, with the decisive goal coming in the 88th minute.