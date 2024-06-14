Messi: Jose Mourinho names ‘little guy’ as one player he wished to have coached

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho recently shared various anecdotes and insights, including his desire to sign a particular player during his managerial career.

In a conversation with former Manchester United defender and pundit Rio Ferdinand, Mourinho recounted an incident where he nearly injured his leg in the Chelsea dressing room.

He also disclosed that he had wished to sign Lionel Messi but ultimately felt that coaching the exceptional talent was impractical, given Messi’s status as the standout player of his generation.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Mourinho said: “My favourite dressing room moment? One of my favourite moments in the dressing room was when I almost broke a leg at Stamford Bridge at halftime.

I wanted to kick the massage table and I hit something very hard. I had no shin pads [laughs] and I almost broke a leg.”

“One player that I never signed but wished I had? In my generation, of course, I would say the little guy [Messi]. The little guy was not coachable but I have to say, in our generation, he was the best.”

Even though Mourinho has coached Cristiano Ronaldo, he has consistently praised Messi as the greatest, a sentiment he has expressed multiple times.

During his tenure at Real Madrid, Mourinho was involved in numerous encounters with the Argentine, including defeating Messi and Pep Guardiola to clinch the 2010 La Liga title.

Now embarking on his new role at Fenerbahce this summer, Mourinho is shifting his focus back to club football after a few months away from management.