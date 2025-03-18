MESSI LEFT OUT OF ARGENTINA’S NEXT WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS



Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina’s squad for their next two World Cup qualifiers.





The 37-year-old returned to Miami’s starting line-up for their Major League Soccer win over Atlanta United but reportedly picked up an injury during Sunday’s game.



Inter later confirmed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has a “low-grade” injury to his adductor muscle.





Messi was rested for three Miami games before coming off the bench and scoring in last week’s Concacaf Champions Cup win at Jamaican side Cavalier.



Argentina can secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in this round of games as the holders visit Uruguay and host Brazil.





They lead South America’s 10-team qualifying group by five points from Uruguay with six games remaining, with Brazil seven points adrift in fifth.





The top six qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup while the seventh-placed team goes into a play-off.



After 12 rounds, Messi is the top scorer with six goals, taking his overall tally to 112 from 191 international appearances





Argentina will also be without injured Roma striker Paulo Dybala and River Plate full-back Gonzalo Montiel.



Brazil will be without Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Neymar as a thigh injury has denied the Santos forward, 33, a return to the national team. [BBC News]