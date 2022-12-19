Messi Pens Emotional Note After World Cup Victory

Newly-crowned world champion, Lionel Messi, has penned an emotional note about dreams coming true on his Instagram page.

Hours after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar on Sunday, he revealed that he has dreamt of the victory so much.

He said, “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that still don’t fall, I can’t believe it. Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians. We did it! LET’S GO ARGENTINA!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon.”

Photo credit: Instagram| leomessi