Messi to sit out in Orlando City rivalry game over injury

Lionel Messi is set to miss the Florida derby as the Inter Miami star has been ruled out of action against Orlando City.

According to The Athletic, the Argentine will not travel with the Inter Miami squad to Orlando due to a knee injury sustained during the club’s 3-2 win over CF Montreal last week.

Until now, the World Cup-winning captain has missed four games for Inter Miami this season, all in March.

During that period, the David Beckham-owned team struggled, losing twice, drawing once, and securing just one win.

Despite his absence, Messi has been in exceptional form in his second MLS season, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in nine league appearances.

He set an MLS record on May 5 against the New York Red Bulls, becoming the first player to notch five assists in a regular-season game.

After Thursday’s match against Orlando City, Gerardo Martino’s side will face DC United in an MLS clash on May 19.