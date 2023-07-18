“Messi won’t find it easy at Inter Miami,” Rooney warns

FORMER Manchester United player and club legend, Wayne Rooney has warned World Cup winner, Lionel Messi not to expect an easy life at Inter Miami.

The seven times Ballon D’Or signed for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side, turning down a deal and offer from Saudi Arabia clubs and Barcelona after leaving Paris Saint-German.

The MLS has been seen as a league that is not too demanding, unlike the top Europe league. Wayne Rooney, who currently manages DC United, has warned the Argentine to dead the thought as he prepares for life in America.

“He won’t find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there’s a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch,” Rooney told the Times.

“Americans love winners. Above all, they want to see skill and to be entertained, and Messi brings all that,” he added.

Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and would need to get down to work as soon as possible as the club will need Messi’s magic as they sit 15 out of 15 in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.