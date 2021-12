ROAD TAX INCREASED

By Wendson Mavoro

Motorists have described as retrogressive the road traffic amendment bill number 47 of 2021.

The bill which is ready for presidential assent will revise payable taxes for motor vehicles upwards.

David Mwale who operates a taxi says increased road user fees will make life difficult for him.

Mr. Mwale adds that that he will pass on the cost to customers who should be expecting further increase on transport fares.- Diamond TV