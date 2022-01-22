A distraught man has recounted how his girlfriend left him a month after he donated his kidney to his girlfriend’s mother.

but the girlfriend ended up marrying someone else a month later.

Uziel Martínez, a teacher from Mexico, made a series of TikTok videos recounting the sad experience.

He said his girlfriend left him not long after and married someone else within a month of their break-up.

Martinez’s video has now gone viral as people sympathise with him.

Reacting to the messages of support he received, he assured people that he is doing well, both mentally and physically.

He added that he is also recovering well from a kidney transplant.