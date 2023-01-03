Mexico prison attack kills 14 as dozens of inmates escape (video)

At least 14 people died while dozens escaped after a brazen armed assault on a prison in the Mexican border city of Juarez on Sunday, January 1, government officials said.

The Chihuahua state attorney general’s office said in a statement on Monday that 10 security guards and four prisoners were killed and 13 others were injured.

The incident began around 7 a.m on Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles arrived at the prison and opened fire on security personnel, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities said inmates took advantage of the situation and 24 prisoners escaped.

Ciudad Juarez, just across the US-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, is one of Mexico’s deadliest cities and an epicenter of drug cartel violence. The rival Juarez and Sinaloa cartels have been fighting a bloody turf war in the region over lucrative smuggling routes and for drug-dealing territory in the city.

