Mexico’s government  offers $1,300 to hand in guns

Mexico’s government has launched a citizen disarmament program offering financial incentives of up to $1,300 for people who voluntarily hand in firearms, including machine guns and assault rifles, as part of efforts to curb violent crime.

The financial rewards for turning in weapons at designated collection points in churches were detailed in the country’s official gazette on Monday, January 6. The incentives include 8,700 pesos ($430) for a revolver, 25,000 pesos ($1,200) for an AK-47 rifle, and 26,450 pesos ($1,300) for a machine gun.

President Claudia Sheinbaum last month encouraged citizens to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” initiative, assuring those hesitant that no legal action would be taken against individuals surrendering their firearms. “It’s about setting up places like the lobbies of churches where people can go to turn in their weapons voluntarily, and give them economic incentives to give up their firearms,” she said.

Sheinbaum added, “We also had it in Mexico City, and it had significant results,” referencing the success of a similar program implemented during her tenure as mayor of the capital, a city of around nine million residents.

Mexico continues to grapple with violent crime driven largely by the illegal drug trade. The country recorded 31,062 homicides in 2023, with approximately 70 percent attributed to firearms, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistics Institute.

Mexico maintains strict control over gun sales, making legal access to firearms highly restricted. The government has also repeatedly urged the United States to address arms trafficking across the shared border.