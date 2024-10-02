MFUWE MP FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER



October 1, 2024



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has found Mfuwe Member of Parliament MAUREEN MABONGA with a case to answer in a matter where she is charged with two counts of seditious practices.



When the matter came up for ruling, Lusaka Resident Magistrate TREVOR KASANDA, said the court is satisfied that the state had adduced enough evidence to establish a prima facie case against the accused.



Magistrate KASANDA has subsequently put Ms. MABONGA on her defence.



Meanwhile, Ms. MABONGA through her lawyer LEON LEMBA informed the court that she will give sworn evidence and call witnesses in support of her defence.



Magistrate KASANDA has since adjourned the matter to November 18, 2024 for commencement of defence.



Ms. MABONGA faces two counts of seditious practices for allegedly inciting civil unrest between May 25 and 28, 2024.



She is further alleged to have uttered statements that could be construed as inciting violence against a specific ethnic group.



