MFUWE MP MAUREEN MABONGA COLLAPSES IN A POLICE CELL

Agitation at Twin Palms Police Station formerly known as Ibex Hill Police station in Lusaka as MFUWE Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga collapses in her Cell.

A Plain clothes officer is head making frantic efforts to arrange for transportation to ferry the Lawmaker who has collapsed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Hon Maureen Mabonga is amongst those charged with Espionage and Proposing tribal war alongside Lumezi MP Munir Zulu.

The plain clothes officer is heard yelling at what seems like a junior officer through the phone telling him to quickly get to the station so as to use his vehicle to transport the Mfuwe constituency MP to a health facility as she is a bad state.

Even with their transportation challenges Twin Police station continue to deny friends and other loved ones access to Mrs Mabonga a woman parliamentarian.