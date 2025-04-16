MGG RAISES CONCERNS OVER MARCH 2025 BUDGET PERFORMANCE



“Calls for Transparency, Accountability, and Urgent Reforms”



The FOX Newspaper | LUSAKA – April 16, 2025: The Movement for Good Governance (MGG) has issued a press statement expressing concern over what it describes as significant gaps in the execution of the 2025 National Budget, particularly in the month of March.



In the statement released by Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, MGG points to a mismatch between the ambitious budget goals outlined by the UPND administration and the actual disbursements and performance indicators reported.





“The K12.4 billion released in March represents only 5.7% of the annual budget, which is far below the expected 25% disbursement for the first quarter. This slow pace is worrying and risks undermining key national priorities,” the statement reads.



MGG further noted that only 5.9% of March’s spending went to capital projects, raising questions about the pace of infrastructure development, while limited funding to social protection programs—especially during a period of drought—signals a potential gap between policy and action.



Key concerns raised include:

• A lack of detailed reporting on sectors such as health and agriculture.

• Unclear utilization of increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations.

• The need for greater transparency in debt servicing data.



Proposed Measures by MGG:

Should MGG be given the opportunity to lead, the movement says it will prioritize:

1. Timely Disbursements – Including weekly monitoring of spending performance by line ministries.

2. Smart Revenue Collection – Through fast-tracking systems like Smart Invoicing to increase VAT compliance.

3. Debt Transparency – Publishing quarterly breakdowns of debt repayments.

4. Climate Finance Reallocation – Redirecting 15% of second-quarter funds to drought mitigation.

5. Independent Oversight – Including regular reviews by professional bodies such as ZICA.



“Our goal is to restore public trust by ensuring that every kwacha is accounted for, and that public spending truly benefits the people,” Mpundu said.



The MGG’s statement concludes with a call for unity among citizens and stakeholders in pushing for more transparent and effective governance.