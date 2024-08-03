MIA PHIRI CLOCKS 26.49s IN OLYMPIC DEBUT, TAKES 7TH POSITION

Team Zambia swimmer Mia Phiri clocked 26.49s to take seventh position in Heat 7 of the Women’s 50m Freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The African Games double bronze medallist, who was making her debut on the Olympic stage, has been ranked 32nd out of 79 competitors, with the 16 fastest times qualifying for the semifinals.

With this result, Phiri concludes Team Zambia’s swimming campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While Phiri didn’t advance to the semifinals, her performance marks a significant milestone in her career and for Zambian swimming. Making an Olympic debut is an extraordinary achievement, and Phiri’s dedication and hard work to reach this level are commendable. This experience will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone for future competitions, and we look forward to seeing her continued growth and success in the pool. Congratulations to Mia Phiri on representing Zambia with pride on the world’s biggest sporting stage!

NOCZ