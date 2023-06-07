Michael Sata Was An Idea Of What Is Good About Africa – Guy Scott

SATA WAS AN IDEA OF WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT AFRICA – GUY SCOTT

Former Vice president Patriotic Front (PF) Guy Scott says he misses his friend and colleague Michael Sata so much.

Dr Scott was a close friend of late PF founder Sata whom they served together in the cabinet of President Frederick Chiluba in 1991.

Sata was first appointed Minister of Local Government while Dr Scott was Minister of Agriculture.

The duo later formed PF in 2001 and mobilised the party for 10 years before winning elections in 2011. Sata then appointed Guy Scott who was also party Vice president as Republican Vice president.

Sata died in 2014 and Dr Scott Acted as President before the party held a presidential by-election where PF floated Edgar Lungu as it’s candidate after fierce internal political battle that threatened the PF chances on retaining power.

Dr Scott has however retired from politics. Speaking to Sata’s nephew Miles Sampa when he visited him today, he said he missed his Boss so much.

“I miss Michael (Sata) terribly. He was an idea of whats good about Africa,“ Dr Scott told Miles Sampa.

The PF is yet to elect a successor to Lungu who had succeed Sata and lost election in 2021.

