Michelle Obama advices people on what to look out for when choosing a spouse

Michelle Obama has advised people on what to look out for when choosing a spouse.

The former US First Lady advised single people to choose a partner the way they would choose a player in a sports team.

She used a basketball team as an example, stating that one wouldn’t choose a player who can only shoot but will choose one who has other talents to fill in when other players can’t.

She added that it’s the same in marriage and people should pick partners who can do it all on their own.

“Everybody has to be able to do it all,” she said. “Each person in a couple has to be able and willing to do it all.”

She added: “You don’t want to marry a man who is like ‘I don’t cook’. It’s like, well, what happens if I can’t cook?”

She added that “life is just so unpredictable” and each partner should be able to step in when their partner is not capable.

She questioned how a woman who married a man who can’t do house chores would cope when she has a difficult pregnancy or just gave birth.

In the same way, she advised women not to avoid building knowledge that allows them handle the family’s finances.

She continued: “Or if you’re the woman and you can’t balance the checkbook because you’ve left that to him. Life is too complicated for two partners not to be real equals in it.”

In the caption, she added: “Find a partner who isnt just willing to divide and conquer, but who’s capable of covering for you during life’s unpredictable moments.”