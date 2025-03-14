Michelle Obama opens up about White House marriage, divorce

Eight years after leaving the White House, former First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about the challenges of supporting Barack Obama’s presidential run.

On the debut episode of her podcast IMO with her brother Craig Robinson, Michelle, 61, revealed that her initial reaction to Barack’s decision to run for president was, “No way.” The episode premiered on Wednesday, as reported by the New York Post.

“I couldn’t have gotten through eight years in the White House without my big brother,” Michelle said, referring to Craig, 62, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Michelle’s remarks about the challenges of supporting Barack’s presidential run surface amid speculation about the state of their marriage, as the couple has rarely been seen together in recent months.

“Being married to the president of the United States [is a] thing that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know,” she went on.

“You talked me into supporting his run,” she said, referring to Craig.

“And he [Barack] was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way,” Michelle said on the podcast.

Michelle, who has been vocal about her disdain for politics, shared her frustrations over Barack’s habitual tardiness when they began dating at the Chicago law firm Sidley Austin.

“Barack had to adjust to what ‘on time’ was,” she said. “You know, I’ve got this husband who, when it’s time to leave, he’s getting up and going to the bathroom. And I was like, dude, like three o’clock departure means you’ve done all that. It’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses, you know, at the three o’clock departure,” she said, before admitting, “he’s improved over 30 years of marriage.”

In the debut episode of her podcast IMO, Michelle and her brother also reflected on their South Side Chicago upbringing.

Robinson further discussed his divorce from his first wife, Janis Robinson, and his decision not to speak to his sister Michelle about it. “I know my sister and I said if I tell her about this she’s never going to get over it. And if we ever got back together, it wasn’t going to be good for my first wife.”

“She was so mad that I hadn’t told her,” Robinson said, adding that he “vowed” to never keep issues from her again.

Michelle said that she realized “something was going on” at the time, adding that “there was a disconnect” between Robinson and her.

She continued, “When you see your brother, or your sibling or somebody you care about, and you think everything is good and you’re rooting for them and then you learn that things are falling apart—because, I thought I saw some things that were red flags, but I would always be like: ‘How you doing?’ and your reply would be: ‘We’re great, we’re good.’”

“After that, once it all unravelled, I said your definition of ‘fine’—I was was like, don’t ever tell me that you’re ‘good’ because I’m not going to trust that!” Michelle said.

“Even though you think I wouldn’t have been able to handle it, I would have gotten myself together to give you sound advice and be able to stay neutral,” Michelle said.

In her new podcast IMO, she will interview guests like Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer while sharing advice alongside her brother, Robinson. Some guests, such as Tyler Perry, previously appeared on The Michelle Obama Podcast.

In the new podcast IMO (short for “in my opinion”), Michelle and her brother Robinson have opted to steer clear of current affairs.

The podcast launch comes amid speculation about the Obamas’ marriage, including rumors linking Obama to actress Jennifer Aniston. Aniston, 56, denied the claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stating she had only met the former president once.

“I know Michelle more than him,” the former “Friends” star said.

Speculation about Barack and Michelle’s marriage continues to swirl after Barack was seen dining alone in Washington, D.C., in January, where he received a loud ovation. Michelle’s absence was also noted at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, which Barack attended.

However, the couple shared a loving Valentine’s Day selfie last month, with Michelle calling Barack “my rock” in a social media post.

Despite this, Barack’s recent solo appearance at a Los Angeles Clippers game has fueled further rumors.