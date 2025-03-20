Michelle Obama takes bedroom dig at Barack Obama amid rumors of marriage trouble between the couple

Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama aimed a bedroom dig at her husband Barack Obama during an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast amid divorce rumours of marriage trouble between the couple.

Kylie Kelce shared a short clip to announce Obama on her show Not Gonna Lie podcast weeks after the famous NFL wag described her as her dream guest and opened up on her ‘aggressively’ liberal political views.

During the footage, Michelle discusses Barack mocking how early she goes to bed.

‘Bedtime is the best time of the day,’ she says. ‘My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He doesn’t understand the idea of getting into some good sheets and it is cool.

‘If we have got people in the house, I’m game. I’m there, I’m talking. You know, the minute we finish up, I’m trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down.’

Obama also talks to Kylie about raising her two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

‘The girls, they were good sleepers,’ she explains. ‘Bath time, seven-o-clock, bedtime 7:30 and then I had at least a couple of hours where nobody was asking me for anything.

‘Maybe that’s where I got the early bedtime from!’

She also told Kylie her ideal bedtime is ‘anytime after dinner’, to which Jason Kelce’s wife said: ‘That’s lovely’.

Michelle and Barack have been married for 32 years but have faced ongoing rumours about their marriage status over the last few months.