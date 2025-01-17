Michelle Obama will not attend Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration’s upcoming inauguration

Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, her office announced on Tuesday without citing any reason.

Now, sources close to the Obamas told PageSix that Michelle’s decision was intentional. “She’s never been fake and she’s never been phoney. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up.” Michelle reportedly feels no obligation to unify around Trump or show support.

“She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes,” they added.

After missing former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama shared with The Associated Press, mentioned that Michelle would also be skipping Trump’s inauguration on January 20, when he will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, without providing any specific explanation.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement.

While former President Barack Obama is expected to attend, Mrs. Obama’s absence follows her previous public criticism of Trump.

At the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she said, “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly successful people who happen to be black.”

Trump promoted the “birther movement,” which questioned Barack Obama’s citizenship, for years. Though he eventually acknowledged Obama was born in the US, he did not apologize.

Meanwhile, other prominent figures like George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Joe and Jill Biden are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration.