MICHIE ZAMBIA ADDRESSES PEOPLE TEASING HER FOR BEING TALL

She wrote;

To those who may have teased me in the comments section about my height, I hold no bitterness.

Whether you’re tall, short, or somewhere in between, remember that you are a work of art, perfectly crafted by God in his own perfect likeness, with your own distinct attributes.

May we ignite a spark of inspiration within others to stand tall, pursue their dreams, and find the inherent beauty that lies within themselves.

With boundless pride and love,

-Michie Zambia’s Sweetheart