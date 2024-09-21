MICMAR ZAMBIA REWARDS MUZALA SAMUKONGA WITH $5,000 FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS BRONZE MEDAL



Zambian Olympian Muzala Samukonga has received a $5,000 pledge from Micmar Zambia, honouring his remarkable achievement of winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



“We were thrilled to have our Olympian, Muzala Samukonga, cruise by our East Park store as we handed over our $5,000 pledge—no speed limits were broken, we promise!



Our commitment to empowering the community is as strong as Muzala’s finish line sprints, and we’re beyond proud of his achievements. Here’s to supporting him and the Zambian sport scene, with plenty more victories ahead!”



Muzala Samukonga’s bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics brought pride to Zambia and he had to put the flag to the world, Zambia Kuchalo.



PHOTO CREDIT: Micmar Zambia