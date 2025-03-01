MICROSOFT ANNOUNCES SKYPE WILL CLOSE IN MAY



(BBC) Skype, the video-calling service that had hundreds of millions of users, is closing in May, its owner Microsoft has said.





It was once one of the world’s most popular websites and allowed people to make voice calls via their computers to friends and family all over the globe for free.





Skype was not the first or only company offering this service but by allowing the public to make computer-to-computer calls free, it helped popularise the concept.





In an announcement on X, Skype said users can sign in to Microsoft Teams with their account to stay connected with all their chats and contacts.





So what happened?



When Microsoft bought Skype, the company was buying into an app that had been downloaded one billion times and had hundreds of millions of users.





“Together we will create the future of real-time communications,” Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer said at the time.





But as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger grew in popularity, Skype was waning.



In 2017, Microsoft redesigned Skype, with some features looking very much like rival Snapchat. Users were not happy.